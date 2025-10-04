Clarendon-based Rest Primary and Infant gets School Bus from Japan

Students at the Clarendon-based Rest Primary and Infant School now have safer and more reliable transportation following the donation of a bus valued at over US$42,000 by the Japanese Government.

The 15-seater Toyota Hiace bus was handed over to the school on Thursday (Oct. 2), by Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi.

The donation was made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects and facilitated by the National Education Trust (NET) under the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

Beyond daily transport, the vehicle will facilitate student participation in field trips, academic competitions, and co-curricular activities.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Senator Marlon Morgan, who was on hand for the presentation, said the donation of the bus aligns with the Government’s focus on providing safer and better transportation experiences for students.

“When partners and stakeholders like our good friends, the Government and people of Japan, come together to make good things happen, it is something that we relish, it is something that we cherish,” he said.

Ambassador Atsumi, in his remarks, said his Government was pleased to support Jamaica in strengthening the education system to enable students to “fulfill their educational ambitions and [pursue] lifelong learning opportunities”.

“I sincerely hope that the dedicated efforts of this noble institution of primary education will produce very fruitful outcomes,” he said.

Principal of the institution, Dr. Sandra Smith, in expressing gratitude, noted that the bus will contribute to improved academic performance by ensuring punctual school attendance.

“Students will be fresh and ready to learn upon arrival at school,” she said.

She said it will also enable the students to participate in more competitive sports events “thus taking our athletic prowess further afield to parish and national meets, instead of being contained within our divisional space. We have been champions for three years in a row in our interschool divisional athletics meet,” the Principal boasted.

Student, Exford Watson, also thanked the Japanese Government for the “incredible gift,” which, he noted, “will make commuting safer and more comfortable for all students”.

“We are deeply thankful for this act of kindness and commitment in supporting education in our community. This contribution will have a lasting impact on our lives as students, enabling us to focus more on our studies and other experiences through field trips without worrying about transportation challenges,” he added.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, Lothan Cousins, in his remarks, thanked the Japanese Embassy and the Education Ministry for partnering to make the donation of the bus a reality.