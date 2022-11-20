Civil Service Week to be Observed November 20-26

Civil Service Week 2022 will be observed from November 20 to 26 under the theme: ‘The Public Sector: Forging Ahead with Determination’.

The celebration is geared towards highlighting the worth and work of outstanding Civil Servants who have given excellent service to Central Government and to the country.

Director, Corporate Communication and Public Relations Branch, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Shelly- Ann Weeks is encouraging members of the public to support the week of activities.

Ms. Weeks, who was speaking at the 2022 Civil Servants of the Year awards ceremony held on Friday (November 18) at the Terra Nova Hotel said the awards ceremony is the first of several activities organized by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in observance of the week.

Other activities include the annual church service at the Boulevard United Church in Kingston and online on November 20.

This will be followed by the official opening of the Jamaica Civil Service Week vintage display at the Jamaica Library Service, Tom Redcam Drive in Kingston on November 21. The display will be accessible by members of the public throughout the week.

A public forum will also be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on November 22.

“This is where we have different persons from the Government of Jamaica, as well as the private sector give tips as to how we can continue to forge ahead with determination as per the theme,” she explained.

The Long Service Awards ceremony will be held on November 23 at King’s House. The awards ceremony honours Civil Servants who have served for 25 years and more.

In addition, the Domino Knock Out competition will be held at the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Overtime Sport Club on November 24.

The week will also feature a vintage night after work lyme, also at the NHT’s Overtime Sport Club on November 25. The Domino Competition Finals will also be held on the same day, at the same location.

The week of events will culminate with a church service on November 26.

Activities for Civil Service Week is organized by the Civil Service Week Steering Committee in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the annual Civil Service Week.