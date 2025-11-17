Civil Servants Urged to Embrace Human Values That Sustain Effective Governance

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is calling on civil servants, as they adopt technology, to also ensure that they embrace the human values of integrity, accountability, empathy and service that sustain effective governance.

He noted that while technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) offer unprecedented tools for data analysis, efficiency and innovation, they cannot “replicate the moral reasoning, emotional intelligence and civic commitment that define the public servant’s role”.

“As we embrace these technological advancements, we must reaffirm our commitment to public trust and ethical responsibility. The integration of AI into public systems demands that we remain vigilant stewards of transparency, ensuring that technology serves humanity and not the reverse,” the Governor General said in his Civil Service Week message on Sunday (November 16), at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God in St. Andrew.

The message was read by Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes.

The Governor General said that the week’s observance is not only a celebration of progress but also a reaffirmation of purpose and a “reminder that technology should enhance, not eclipse, the human dimension of public service”.

Extending congratulations to the outstanding civil servants for 2025, who were recognised at the function, the Governor General said their performance and dedication exemplify “standards of professionalism and excellent service”.

He noted that they stand as living testaments of the Civil Service Week theme – ‘The Public Sector: Beyond Artificial Intelligence’, demonstrating that even in an age of automation, it is the human spirit that continues to drive public value and societal progress.

“Let this week inspire all civil servants to embrace innovation with wisdom, to lead with compassion and to continue building a public sector that is efficient, ethical and resilient and one that truly goes beyond artificial intelligence in its commitment to serving the people,” he said.

Being observed from November 16 to 22, Civil Service Week will recognise and celebrate the contributions of civil servants, highlight the value of their work in building the nation, and foster a culture of excellence in public service.

The week also serves as an opportunity to inform the public about Government services and to promote professional and personal development for civil servants.