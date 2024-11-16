Civil Servant Of The Year Humbled And Inspired By Award

Civil Servant of the Year for 2024/25 in the Managerial Category, André Allen, has described the award as humbling and inspiring.

Speaking during Friday’s (November 15) presentation ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, Mr. Allen, who is the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) Computer Services Manager, said he and his fellow awardees were “representatives of the collective effort and support of the public service.”

“Together, through our dedication, creativity and teamwork, we can contribute to something far greater and create a flood of progress, innovation and transformation for our beloved country, with integrity, passion and purpose,” he said.

Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) Field Supervisor, Barbara Williams, copped the Civil Servant of the Year award in the Mid-Managerial Category, while Psychiatric Nursing Aide with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (Kingston and St. Andrew Healthy Department), Jeron Bonsfeather, was awarded in the Technical Support Category.

Health Records Administrator with the Ministry, Veronica Miller-Richards, won the People’s Choice Award.

The top civil servants were nominated by their peers across the public sector. The annual event is staged by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in collaboration with First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU).

Assistant General Manager at FHCCU, Michelle Tracey, described the awardees as persons who proudly drive Jamaica forward, taking on responsibilities with, not just skills, but also “courage, dedication and a deep love for our people.”

“Our civil servants are true stalwarts, paving the way for a brighter future,” she said.

Meanwhile, Second Vice President for the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), Kelvin Thomas, said government workers are the foundation of the public service, pointing out that it is “our duty to ensure that their efforts do not go unnoticed.”

Business consultant and motivational speaker, Jeffrey Azan, who delivered the keynote address, said the awardees, “have made an impact beyond themselves”, and were recognised for what they have done for the nation.

This year’s event was held under the theme: ‘Innovate, Elevate, Celebrate: Advancing a Nation’.

Established in 2004, the awards are intended to recognise and affirm the worth and work of civil servants who have given excellent service to Central Government and the country.

The winners receive plaques and cash prizes and are required to undertake a community project.