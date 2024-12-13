Citizens Urged to Be Careful When Handling Devices Powered by Lithium Batteries

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging citizens to prioritise safety, especially when handling devices powered by lithium batteries, during the festive season.

Superintendent at the JFB, Emeleo Ebanks, told JIS News that individuals must observe safety practices to prevent fires and other hazards.

Mr. Ebanks warned that devices with lithium batteries, such as smartphones and rechargeable electronics, require extra care, and improper handling or accidental damage can cause serious safety risks.

“If you penetrate a lithium battery, it can start a fire. For instance, if a smartphone slides between car seats, make sure you locate it before adjusting the seats to avoid penetrating the battery and causing a fire,” he told JIS News.

Children should also avoid dismantling devices with lithium batteries.

“Once oxygen enters [a lithium battery], it is going to start a fire,” Mr. Ebanks cautioned, while underscoring the importance of supervising children with electronic toys and devices.

He is encouraging citizens to seek safety advice and familiarise themselves with their nearest fire station.

“When in doubt about the safety of these devices, call the Jamaica Fire Brigade and you can always get good information from us,” Mr. Ebanks said.