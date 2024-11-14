Citizens Encouraged to Get Involved in Local Governance

November is Local Government and Community Month, and citizens are being encouraged to use this year’s observance to deepen their understanding of local government functions and their impact on communities.

The Month is being observed under the theme: ‘Local Government at Work: Facing the Future Together’.

“I’m going to use this medium to encourage Jamaicans to get involved – call the Ministry of Local Government [and] call the Municipal Corporations,” said Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in an interview with JIS News.

Several activities geared towards expanding and strengthening people’s knowledge about local governance are slated throughout the month.

Chief among these is a local government expo on November 20 at the National Indoor Sports Centre, beginning 10:00 a.m.

The event will showcase interactive booths, displays and demonstrations from all agencies under the Ministry’s purview, as well as the Earthquake Unit.

“This expo will provide a wide range of opportunities on the workings of local government,” Mr. McKenzie said.

A local government cookoff competition takes place on November 29 at Pearly Beach in St. Ann, beginning 11:00 am.

Another key feature of the Month is highlighting the work of the Junior Councils.

These comprise Youth Mayors and Junior Councillors for each parish.

The Junior Council Programme provides an avenue for young people to play their part in their communities’ transformation and educate citizens about the importance of local government.

“What we will be doing this year is not just using November to feature the work of the Junior Councils, they will be [highlighted] right through the year until their tenure ends,” Minister McKenzie informed.

Youth Mayors from all parishes recently paid courtesy calls on the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

For more information on all the activities for Local Government and Community Month, persons may visit the Ministry’s website at https://www.localgovjamaica.gov.jm/ or connect with them on Instagram and X @localgovja or via their Facebook page.