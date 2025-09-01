CIB Marks World Coconut Day with Customer Giveaways September 2

In recognition of World Coconut Day on Tuesday, September 2, the Coconut Industry Board (CIB) will distribute 100 seedlings and fertiliser to the first 100 patrons making purchases at the Coconut Shop, located at 18 Waterloo Road in Kingston.

The observance highlights the economic and livelihood contributions of coconuts across global communities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaun Cameron, says the CIB will observe the day under the theme ‘Seeding for the Future’.

“Coconut contributes to a lot of countries and industries. It’s the livelihood for a lot of countries, especially in the Pacific Region. Jamaica is one of those fortunate countries; from in the 1930s, we have been in the coconut business and it’s a staple of our culture,” he told JIS News.

The CEO noted that coconuts remain a highly versatile crop, with every part of the plant being usable, making it a sustainable resource for agro-processors and everyday Jamaicans alike.

“While growing up, I was told that we used to bury our ‘navel string’ under a coconut tree as part of our heritage. Those of us who grew with coconut brushes, used them to clean the floor and I remember using coconut branches to sweep the yard. Rice and peas isn’t rice and peas without coconut milk, and our coconut water is one of the best tasting in the world,” he shared.

Mr. Cameron noted that the CIB “wanted to maintain that attachment to the heritage of Jamaica, the culture of Jamaica and maintain our coconut sector”.

“That’s why we’re celebrating by providing our customers who support our coconut shop business with something that focuses on our theme of seeding for the future,” he said.

Mr. Cameron said customers will. receive instructional pamphlets outlining proper techniques for planting coconut trees.

“We thought it important to make sure that we interact with our customers and provide them with something that speaks to seeding for the future,” he added.

Mr. Cameron is encouraging members of the public to visit the Coconut Shop, which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and enjoy its special offerings.

“If you want authentic, properly prepared coconut products, you always come to the reputable place, which is the Coconut Industry Board’s Coconut Shop. We take pride in our fresh coconut water that is purchased from our local coconut farmers, no preservatives, no additives. We have our bakery on spot that gives you some of the best tasting coconut products, along with our cottage industry partners whom we purchase our products from and sell to you, our beloved customers,” he said.

For more information on the work of the Board, persons can visit coconutindustryboard.org.