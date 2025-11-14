CIB Focused on Recovery, Rebuilding

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is focusing on recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Chief Executive Officer at the CIB, Shaun Cameron, told JIS News that coconut farmers suffered significant losses.

“My farmers right across the board [were impacted], especially those in St. Elizabeth. I’ve had a farmer that lost everything, his agri-processing plant, everything. Farmers in Trelawny, [are also facing a] significant setback,” he noted.

“It has been difficult for my team, as some have lost roofs, some are without light and potable water,” he added.

Mr. Cameron said that the CIB is placing priority on getting resources to support team members.

He noted that there may be delays in accessing planting material, as the hybridisation farm in St. Elizabeth, where the Maypan hybrid was developed, has been destroyed.

Despite the setbacks, he is imploring farmers to remain strong, “focus on rebuilding the coconut sector and to assist your brothers and sisters who are suffering”.

“We have brought the coconut sector from the brink of extinction to now where farmers are earning money. People are seeing the benefits of the coconut sector and growing into profitability. However, the setback will not daunt us. We will focus on the human side of things, work together, build capacity so we can have back a resilient coconut industry,” he said.

Mr. Cameron expressed condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“It has been a challenging and difficult time for us Jamaicans as we try to recover,” he said.