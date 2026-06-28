Churches Encouraged to Play Greater Role in Disaster Preparedness Public Education

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is encouraging churches across Jamaica to play a greater role in educating citizens about disaster preparedness.

He made the call while addressing the Community Churches Clean-Up and Restoration Grant Programme handover ceremony for churches affected by Hurricane Melissa, held at Darliston Holiness Church in Westmoreland on June 25.

Mr. McKenzie noted that churches, through their influence and reach within communities, are uniquely positioned to strengthen public awareness of natural hazards and highlight the importance of preparedness.

“I would want the pulpit in our churches to be used to speak to your congregation about their personal role in disaster preparedness… about hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding and all the dangers that come naturally,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie pointed out that Jamaica’s geographic location makes the island particularly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards, stressing the importance of heightened public vigilance.

The Minister cautioned that while the nation reflects on the impact of Hurricane Melissa, Jamaicans must also remain mindful of the growing number of natural disasters occurring across the globe.

Referencing the nation’s history, Mr. McKenzie noted that one of Jamaica’s most devastating earthquakes profoundly reshaped the country’s development.

“Some of us only contemplate what a hurricane will do to Jamaica. But if we go back to what destroyed Port Royal and what created the city of Kingston, it was one of the worst earthquakes that could have ever struck this country,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Jamaicans, while calling for a collaborative national effort to prepare for and overcome challenges together as one people.

The Community Churches Clean-Up and Restoration Grant Programme, launched by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister McKenzie, initially allocated $75 million in grant funding for clean-up activities and minor repairs at affected churches in western parishes.

An additional $50 million was later allotted to assist more churches in St. Ann and Clarendon.

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is responsible for administering applications, conducting site verifications, and coordinating assessments under the programme.

In the meantime, Minister McKenzie extended condolences to the people of Venezuela following recent earthquakes that claimed lives and caused widespread devastation.