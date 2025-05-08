Churches Encouraged to Incorporate Physical Activity in Worship

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging churches to begin incorporating more physical activity in their various forms of worship.

The call comes against the background of the annual global observation of Move for Health Day on Saturday (May 10).

For this year’s commemoration, the Ministry is looking to partner with faith-based organisations (FBO).

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his message to mark the day, said that churches are being mobilised to engage in activities such as dancing, stretching, walking and raising hands.

He noted that these activities can easily become a part of church meetings and could be used as an avenue to reach a wider cross-section of people through community engagement.

“Initiating physical activity programmes on the compound of churches that the surrounding communities can engage in is also an opportunity we would love to be initiated during the month of May,” the Health and Wellness Minister said.

Minister Tufton pointed out that it was the input and endorsement of pastors that facilitated the development of the Physical Activity Bible in 2019, which provides a clear roadmap for the engagement of physical activity in worship.

“This guide highlights scriptures that support the importance of taking care of the body and provides strategies to incorporate physical activity in scheduled activities such as services, Bible studies, prayer meetings and youth fellowship,” Minister Tufton explained.

“Physical activity remains one of the most affordable and accessible methods to improve health and well-being,” he added, while referencing 3 John 1:2, which says ‘Beloved, I pray that you might prosper in all things and be in good health even as your soul prospers”.

“Let’s, therefore, get moving in churches and the wider faith-based organisations. Let’s get people moving wherever they live, work, play and worship. Let’s get Jamaica moving!” he added.

Minister Tufton’s message was delivered by Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry, Dr. Simone Spence, at a thanksgiving service to launch Move for Health Day on Sunday (May 4) at Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew.