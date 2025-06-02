Church Urged to Speak Out About Crimes Against Women and Children

The St. Catherine North police are calling on the church to actively speak out about crimes being committed against women and children.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Fitz-Albert Linton, made the call while addressing a special worship service held recently at the Kitson Town Seventh-day Adventist Church.

While reporting successes in crime fighting, with a 32 per cent drop in murders and other crimes, he said there is a disturbing trend involving offences against women and children.

“Our statistics have shown that most of the perpetrators involved in sexual offences are persons who are supposed to be caregivers – fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, and other males who are supposed to be protecting our children and the most vulnerable in our society,” he told the congregation.

DSP Linton contended that a church that believes in God should not be silent about social ills, urging them to “speak out and speak the truth even if it affects others.”

He said it is crucial that the church not only stand up for what is right “we must stand up against that which is wrong”.

“Doing the right thing means standing up…even if you are doing it alone. Doing the right things mean understanding that when you stand up for God you focus on the quality and not the quantity,” the DSP said.

DSP Linton, who is Commander of Zone 4 in the Division, said the police are committed to the task of making “our communities a safe and better place,” and asked for prayers and support as they go about their tasks.

“We will continue to work diligently so that this community, this division and by extension, our beloved country Jamaica, will be a place that we are proud of,” he pledged.