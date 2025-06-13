Chukka Caribbean Adventures to Engage Community in Expansion Plans in Sandy Bay

Deputy Executive Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, John Byles, says that community engagement is very important in the company’s upcoming expansion plans and enhanced tourism offerings in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

He said that with the transformation of the tour experience at the facility, there will be an enhanced integration into the surrounding communities by the Chukka Ocean Post attraction.

“So, we just recently shifted the experience here from individual tours to a park site or park style experience. I say park style because there’s no walls, no boundaries. We integrate seamlessly into the communities, whether it be the fisherfolk or into some of the farming communities around, and what we have done is that we have created the tours to showcase the entire property, which is a beautiful 169-acre property, and at the same time, we are telling different aspects of the story of Jamaica,” Mr. Byles told JIS News in an interview.

Mr. Byles’, whose company is arguably the largest attraction in the island and by extension the Caribbean, with several locations, including St. Mary, St. Ann, Trelawny and Hanover, and more than 650 direct employees, position is in line with the Ministry of Tourism and its focus on community involvement.

Only recently, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, reiterated that the island’s most valuable resources are its people, emphasising that the authentic experiences offered by Jamaica’s hotels and attractions are rooted in the active involvement and empowerment of local communities.

“In Jamaica, our greatest asset is undeniably our people – the warm, talented and resilient individuals who embody the spirit of our nation,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“For our tourism industry to thrive sustainably, it is essential that hotels and attractions engage meaningfully with the communities in which they operate. When local residents are involved, we create authentic, memorable experiences that reflect Jamaica’s rich culture and heritage,” he added.

Activities that are being offered at Chukka Ocean Outpost include horseback riding, ATVs and dune buggy driving and their most popular activity, zip lining.

“Both the horseback ride and swim and the ATVs take you up into the mountains for the majestic views of basically our Jamaica coastline. So, we’ve made sure to design all the tours to really showcase the natural beauty and to connect people with our cultural authenticity, who we are, the vibe, the feel. We believe that that is the secret sauce of Jamaica that we want to play our role in,” Mr. Byles said.

He pointed out that Chukka has always looked for the best of nature, history or culture and bundles the experiences, which are complimentary to its guests.

Sandy Bay-based farmer, Winzie Brown, attested to Chukka’s penchant for involving the community in it various endeavours.

“He (Mr. Byles) is the one who made me grow, because I never had land space to raise animal at that time and he made me grow till I have a place now where I can raise it by myself, because my father used to plant and I have livestock now – cow, goat, chicken, bird, and all those things, and fruit trees,” Mr. Brown said.

He emphasised that everyone in the vicinity reaps the benefits of the business presence within the community, and noted that with the expansion, he aims to provide Jamaican cuisine to guests patronising Chukka, thereby ensuring they experience a comprehensive cultural immersion.

“Chukka Sandy Bay is and has always been a part of the community, and the community has been a part of Chukka,” Mr. Byles told JIS News.