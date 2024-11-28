Chukka Caribbean Adventures Named World’s Leading Destination Experiences 2024

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, is celebrating the company’s World’s Leading Destination Experiences 2024 Award as a crowning achievement for Jamaica and regional tourism.

Chukka was chosen from a world-class field of adventure attraction companies as the best in the world in destination experiences at the prestigious 31st World Travel Awards held at the Savoy Palace in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, on November 24.

The news solidifies Chukka’s position as a premier provider of authentic and sustainable adventures in the Caribbean.

“We are on top of the world. This is for Jamaica, our home base and where we started out,” Mr. Melville told JIS News.

“This is for all the other Caribbean islands where we do business, and this is also for the hundreds of employees we have throughout the region… who have been with us and have stood with us throughout all the challenges we have experienced over the years… especially that dreaded COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The World Travel Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Travel”, recognises entities that drive excellence and innovation within the tourism sector.

Mr. Melville said the award is not only a testament of the company’s commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences but also a timely acknowledgment of the hard work and resilience of the employees.

“We are humbled by such an honour. It celebrates Chukka’s unique ability to create lifelong memories through embedded, authentic adventurous experiences,” he noted.

He highlighted that the company operates across multiple Caribbean destinations, including Jamaica, Belize, Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, noting that Chukka’s tours and activities are not just trips but “are cultural journeys led by passionate locals who bring the vibrant history and natural beauty of the Caribbean to life for visitors from around the world”.

Mr. Melville, who received the Order of Distinction two years ago for his years of contribution to the tourism industry, said the World Travel Award is a fitting reward for the hard work and sacrifices in overcoming the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that many companies struggled to survive “and those that did” had to adapt quickly to new realities in health and safety.

He said that Chukka emerged from the pandemic with “renewed vigour and creativity”, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and community engagement that resonates with today’s travellers.

“Our employees have been the backbone of our success. Their unwavering dedication during the toughest times has been inspiring. This award is a celebration not just of Chukka but of the entire Jamaican and Caribbean tourism sector and the resilience we have shown together,” he told JIS News.

Chukka’s offerings span eco-adventures, cultural immersions, and adrenaline-filled activities, all designed to foster a deep connection to the environment and local communities.

The company’s innovative and sustainable approach continues to set a global standard for destination experiences, ensuring its impact is felt long after the journey ends.

Since its founding in 1983, Chukka has been at the forefront of adventure tourism, with more than 40 years of expertise in crafting unforgettable experiences.