Christmas in July Trade Show July 9-10

Hundreds of locally crafted gifting solutions will be on display at the annual Christmas in July trade show on July 9 and 10 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Now in its 12th staging, the event brings together a wide cross-section of buyers and producers in an atmosphere reminiscent of the holiday season.

A total of 180 exhibitors have been selected to showcase their products at this year’s trade show, with 121 participating for the first time and 59 returning from previous stagings.

Products on display will include fashion and accessories, aromatherapy items, processed foods, fine art, home décor, desktop accessories and products made from organic and natural fibres.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Executive Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley, said the showcase has evolved into a premier marketplace for locally produced gifts and souvenirs.

“This is where we have a melting pot of the corporate sector, government entities, embassies, missions, international organisations, targeted buyers and, of course, the ordinary consumers,” she said.

Mrs. McDonald Riley said Christmas in July goes beyond a two-day exhibition, providing entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their businesses and establish long-term commercial relationships.

“The benefits are awesome. You get an opportunity to showcase your business 24 hours a day for years because we have an issue account and persons get the opportunity to look and see. We also produce the magazines that will be in persons offices and libraries – different spaces and places… so your business is always open,” she said.

This year’s event will once again be staged under the theme, ‘Tropical Wonderland’, which celebrates Jamaica’s creativity while providing attendees with an immersive shopping experience.

It will be hosted by Jenny Jenny and Christopher “Johnny” Daley.