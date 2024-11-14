Christiana Tax Office to Open by End of 2024/25 Fiscal Year

The Christiana Tax Office in Manchester is expected to open by the end of fiscal year 2024/25.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) Commissioner General, Ainsley Powell, disclosed that logistics and supply issues have delayed its opening.

“We should’ve opened last month; but we are looking at, hopefully, before the end of the fiscal year,” he said.

Mr. Powell gave the update during the agency’s 10th anniversary tax forum on Wednesday (November 13) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, which was held under the theme: ‘TAJ’s Enhanced Role in Nation Building’.

Approximately $441.7 million is earmarked in the 2024/25 Estimates of Expenditure to complete construction of the building, which will replace the existing facility.

The TAJ is spearheading the project’s execution, which commenced in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr. Powell shared that the Annotto Bay Tax Office in St. Mary will be opened shortly.

“We have the Mandeville Revenue Service Centre for which we got approval to go ahead from the Cabinet, and we’ll be full speed ahead on that one. [For the Montego Bay] Revenue Service Centre, we just got back approval from the St. James Municipal Corporation for us to go ahead, and that one is to improve on what we have there at the original office and to ensure that we can move back into that space,” Mr. Powell said.

The Commissioner General also shared that four of TAJ’s locations have received ISO 9001 certification, namely, St. Andrew, Falmouth, May Pen and Spanish Town Revenue Service Centres.

He commended TAJ, noting that its coming of age is evident in the innovativeness of its operations, digital transformation, service and structural growth as well as expansion and deepening of strategic alliances.

“Our Administration continues to streamline our processes and offerings to meet the needs of our valued stakeholders. We continue to encourage and promote a culture of voluntary compliance and enhanced ease of doing business,” Mr. Powell said.