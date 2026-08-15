Christiana Tax Office Officially Opened

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams on Friday (August 14) officially opened the Christiana Tax Office in Struan Castle, Manchester, marking an important step in Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) efforts to modernize its offices across Jamaica.

The facility, which was constructed at a cost of $760 million, opened its doors in February, offering a wide range of services to taxpayers in the area.

Among the enhanced services available at the location is motor vehicle processing,

including driver’s licence processing and printing, providing greater convenience to

residents of Christiana and neighbouring communities who previously had to travel

farther to access these services.

In her remarks, Minister Williams highlighted the importance of taxes in contributing to national development.

“Taxes educate the next generation…, and other public investments depend on government revenues. Paying taxes is therefore an investment in children we will never personally meet. Taxes also help to protect the vulnerable and people who cannot provide for themselves,” she said.

Mrs. Williams further noted that a country that can sustainably finance its priorities, is less dependent on external sources of assistance.

The Finance Minister stated that the Christiana Tax Office is not only about collecting taxes but is also about providing access to the people.

She informed in the near future, customers will be able to make appointments for services at times convenient to them.

Mrs. Williams also disclosed that the long overdue opening of the Mandeville office should take place before the end of the year.

tax office…2 “The Commissioner General has advised that he would like to have Mandeville opened by the end of the year, but you know how it is with construction. We are working with a timeline but there are slippages within timelines,” she said.

The TAJ entered into a 24-year lease agreement with MegaMart, Mandeville in 2020, but to date construction is still taking place at the site. For his part, Commissioner General of the TAJ, Ainsley Powell said the new Christiana office will be able to deliver a wider range of services in a more comfortable and efficient environment. “The true measure of this investment is the experience of the taxpayer. In the first month of operation, the tax office served 9636 customers who sought assistance, completed transactions, accessed information or fulfilled their tax obligations. In the first week the office also processed 468 driver’s licences and 367 motor vehicle transactions. On average, over 240 people are served at the location daily,” Mr. Powell said.

He noted that the facility contains a self-service kiosk and a queue management system designed to improve the customer experience.

“Our expectation is that the Christiana Tax Office will become a model of what modern public service delivery should look like- accessible, efficient, technology-enabled and centred on the needs of the people,” he added. Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Audrey Marks, said the government has made a determined objective that all its services will be made easier and more convenient



“Every service that people are now able to do physically, government is moving to ensure they can be done digitally, so that Jamaica can become a more resilient country in how services are offered,” Ambassador Mark said.

The TAJ is currently undertaking an island-wide modernization and construction programme worth billions of dollars.

In addition to the new location in Christiana, there are planned developments in Mandeville, Kingston, Brown’s Town, St. Elizabeth and Cross Roads.