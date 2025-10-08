Christel House Jamaica Marks Five Years of Delivering Holistic and Transformative Education

Christel House Jamaica is being celebrated for its transformative educational model as the institution marks its fifth anniversary.

Located in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, the school forms part of the global Christel House network, with sister campuses in India, South Africa, Mexico, and Indianapolis.

Currently serving 477 students from communities within an eight-mile radius of its Twickenham Park campus, Christel House Jamaica has been recognised for its holistic approach to education.

Speaking during Tuesday’s (October 7) anniversary and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the institution’s newly constructed high school, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, emphasised the importance of nurturing the whole child through education.

“It’s not just about the grades. It’s also about teaching them to be good citizens, to be good people – and that is what Christel House has been able to do so well. Christel House has embodied this philosophy, demonstrating that when we invest in our children, we invest in the future of Jamaica,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon also underscored the importance of fostering diverse educational models across the country.

“We cannot have one model of schools in our country. At this stage in our journey, we must be innovative. That means creating space for new approaches to schooling,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon noted that Christel House exemplifies a transformative educational model – welcoming underserved children into a nurturing environment that affirms their worth, upholds their dignity, and provides full financial support to ensure equitable access to opportunities.

Describing Christel House as an exemplary model, she emphasised the importance of government support, noting that Jamaica cannot achieve its desired educational outcomes if the sector continues to rely on approaches that have remained unchanged for decades.

Minister Morris Dixon also commended the institution for exemplifying the critical role of nutrition in supporting student well-being and academic success.

“How do you learn when you’re hungry? You cannot… and so we’ll have suboptimal outcomes,” she stated.

Minister Morris Dixon noted that since the start of the 2025/26 academic year, students at National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) institutions islandwide have been receiving both breakfast and lunch daily to combat student hunger and improve educational performance.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Christel House International, David Harris, shared that the organisation was founded on a core truth: education alone is not sufficient to break the cycle of poverty.

He emphasised that the Christel House model is holistic – supporting every aspect of a child’s life, from academics and healthcare to nutrition, transportation, and trauma-informed care – stating, “that is what it takes to unlock true potential”.

“Today, we celebrate more than the opening of a building. We celebrate perseverance and hope. Christel House Jamaica, our youngest school, was born in the thick of [the COVID-19 pandemic], opening its doors to those who needed it most,” the CEO said.

Mr. Harris noted that the Christel House team has developed programming tailored to the specific needs of Jamaican students and families – removing barriers, nurturing talent, and cultivating a community where every child is empowered to thrive.

“Our commitment is for the long haul. We are here to stay, to grow and to ensure that every child who walks through these doors has a future filled with possibility,” he affirmed.

Christel House Jamaica plans to expand gradually by enrolling 60 kindergarten students annually, with the goal of reaching full capacity – 840 students.

With the inaugural cohort of grade-seven students enrolled in August 2025, the institution is on track to offer a full secondary education programme through to grade 13 by 2031.