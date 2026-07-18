China Skills Scholarships Reflect Confidence in Jamaican Trainees – HEART Managing Director

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, says the selection of four Jamaican trainees for the 2026 Global Skills Academy (GSA) POCY Group Scholarships Programme in Hebei, People’s Republic of China, reflects growing international confidence in the competence of Jamaican trainees.

The four trainees departed Jamaica in late June to participate in the fully funded 90-day international skills training programme.

Two are pursuing studies in hospitality, while the other two are specialising in robotics and allied healthcare.

“It strengthens Jamaica’s human capital by creating opportunities for global exposure and advanced technical development. I expect the trainees to return to Jamaica with enhanced technical expertise, certainly exposure to international industry standards and some best practices, stronger problem solving and critical thinking skills, greater proficiency in emerging technologies and modern workplace practices,” Dr. Ingleton told JIS News.

She added that she expects the trainees to return with stronger leadership capabilities and enhanced communication skills.

Dr. Ingleton noted that the trainees will be well positioned to transfer their knowledge and skills, helping to strengthen workforce capacity and drive innovation and productivity across Jamaica’s priority sectors.

Scholarship recipient, Javier Farquharson, an industrial robotics trainee at the Southwest Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institute in St. Elizabeth, said he was thrilled to have been selected for the programme.

“When I received the confirmation from Caofeidian College of Technology, it felt like all the hard work I had put into my robotics training was being recognised on an international level. I believe my hands-on experience in autonomous mobile robotics, particularly my participation in WorldSkills Lyon 2024 representing Jamaica in Skill 23 – Autonomous Mobile Robotics, gave my application a strong foundation,” he said.

During the 90-day programme, he aims to enhance his expertise in PLC application technology and industrial robot operation and programming.

“China is a global leader in manufacturing and automation. So learning these skills in that environment will expose me to industry practices and technology that are not yet widely available in Jamaica,” Javier said.

He told JIS News that the opportunity to engage with students from across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean while training in one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries is an experience he will cherish for a lifetime.

“My goal is to bring back what I learn directly into Jamaica’s TVET system. I aspire to contribute to HEART/NSTA Trust as an instructor, helping to train the next generation of Jamaican students in robotics and industrial automation. Jamaica’s manufacturing and logistics sectors are growing, and I want to be part of building the technical workforce that supports that growth,” Javier stated.

For Janel Foster, an Allied Healthcare trainee at the Southwest TVET Institute, the opportunity to receive international training feels surreal.

“I’m eager to learn advanced patient care techniques, modern rehabilitation, diagnostics and health technology used in Chinese hospitals,” she said.

Janel added that she is also eager to learn about integrative healthcare approaches, particularly how allied health professionals in China collaborate with traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to provide holistic patient care.

She told JIS News that another area of interest is public health and preventive care systems.

“I want to explore how China manages large-scale wellness programmes, because prevention is key for Jamaica’s healthcare system,” she said.

Upon her return to Jamaica, Janel hopes to apply and share new techniques and technologies that can help improve patient outcomes in the country’s clinics and hospitals.

“I want to host workshops for allied health students about integrative approaches, including lessons drawn from Chinese medicine,” she said.