Children of Farm Workers in Canada to Get Scholarships From JN Money Services

Jamaica National (JN) Money Services has launched a $500,000 scholarship programme for children of farm workers on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP) in Canada.

Six scholarships – two at each educational level – will be awarded: $50,000 for primary, $75,000 for secondary and $125,000 for tertiary.

The JN Fields of Opportunity Scholarships was launched on Wednesday (July 9) at the JN Financial Centre on Belmont Road in Kingston.

Addressing the launch, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said JN and the Ministry’s Overseas Employment Programme share a long-standing and strong partnership.

In July 2024, the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JN Money Services Canada Limited, a subsidiary of JN Money Services, to formalise a partnership that promotes the overall welfare of Jamaican farm workers in Canada through collaborative social support initiatives.

“We applaud the efforts to expand beyond just financial into truly impacting the lives of our farm workers and their family members in a very substantive way,” the Minister said.

He reasoned that farm workers often miss the birthdays and graduations of their children and noted that “any help we can give to these nation-builders that are dedicating their life to uplifting their families is a good investment”.

Mr. Charles Jr. encouraged the future scholarship winners to stay focused and remain committed to excellence.

“It is truly an honour for us together to be declaring that the investment in these children and in these students is worthy, and I know that the farm workers would want me to express gratitude to JN for the partnership, for the vision and just for the commitment,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

In his remarks, General Manager of JN Money Services, Horace Hines, said the financial institution has always prided itself on supporting educational causes.

“What we have today is a game changer. We do feel that it will help to enrich the lives of not just our current customers but the next generation, and we hope that we can plant a seed that will help to grow generations to come,” he said.

Mr. Hines advised that JN intends to expand the scholarship opportunity to farm workers in the United States in the near future.

Giving details of the application process, Assistant General Manager of JN Money Services, Sanya Wallace, said applicants must be part of the SAWP for at least three years.

Additionally, applicants must have been a JN Money customer for at least two of those three years and must have done at least one transaction since the start of the 2025 SAWP season.

Students must have an average of B and above and should not be a recent recipient of any JN Money or JN scholarships.

Mrs. Wallace shared that applications should be made at any JN office in Canada or via mobile units.

“They are simple application forms – their name, the name of the student, their level and just a short reason why they want the scholarship and why we should choose them,” she said.

Scholarships will be awarded before the start of the September 2025 school year.