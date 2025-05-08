Children Must Go to School in Safe, Efficient Transport System – Minister Vaz

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that the National Rural School Bus System is a legacy project that seeks to correct long-standing challenges faced by students and families in rural areas.

These include high costs and difficulties accessing safe and reliable transportation.

“We have a responsibility, as a Government, to finally put an end to this unfair and inequitable methodology of transportation for these rural children,” he declared.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025 we still have children travelling in the way that they are. It is counterproductive, it is unsafe and it is unfair,” he noted.

“These kids need to get to school in an efficient transportation system, one that is orderly, one that can be monitored and one that is safe,” he emphasised.

Minister Vaz was addressing the ‘Teachers’ Excellence in ICT’ awards ceremony held on Tuesday (May 6) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

He noted that during the recent commissioning of a unit to launch the school bus system in Portland, he was moved when a Titchfield High School student, who had survived a crash that had claimed the lives of two other pupils, expressed how safe she felt with the new service.

“When we got to Titchfield… the principal identified her and asked how the ride was. Her response was ‘I feel safe’. That says it all,” he shared.

The Portland school bus service will transport children from Buff Bay to Port Antonio.

A total of 100 buses are being acquired under the first phase of the National Rural School Bus Transportation Programme, with the first 60 buses scheduled to arrive by July in time for the new academic year in September.

Nine of the buses are reserved for special needs institutions.

Minister Vaz assured that schools not covered in the first segment will be prioritised in subsequent phases.