Children Encouraged to Speak About Their Mental Health

Children are being encouraged to build emotional resilience and speak about their mental health, as the Ministry of Health and Wellness expands its effort to provide psychosocial support in schools across the island.

This call was made by Team Lead for the Ministry’s Mobile Mental Health Service, Dr. Judith Leiba-Thomas, during the Ministry’s Wellness Day: Child Conversation event, held at Spot Valley High School in St. James, on May 15 to commemorate National Children’s Day.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and other government agencies.

Addressing students at the function, Dr. Leiba-Thomas underscored the importance of mental and emotional well-being, noting that it is just as critical as physical health.

“That’s why we go around and we try to blend into as many schools as we can, so that persons will see us and accept the fact that mental health is important,” she said.

Dr. Leiba-Thomas explained that the Mobile Mental Health Service, also known as the Wellness Express, is the first initiative of its kind in Jamaica and was designed to provide children with safe and private spaces to discuss emotional or psychological challenges.

“The Wellness Express is very unique, and we go around and give children an opportunity to come and talk to us privately if they’re suffering or if they just want to discuss something,” Dr. Leiba-Thomas shared.

She further pointed out that Spot Valley High School was specially selected to host the wellness celebration because of the institution’s strong partnership with the initiative.

Dr. Leiba-Thomas highlighted the collaborative effort behind the initiative, noting that the Ministries of Health and Wellness; Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and Labour and Social Security have been working together to strengthen mental health support systems for children, “and we are very proud to be part of this collaboration”.

Noting this year’s National Children’s Day focus on mental wellness, Dr. Leiba-Thomas encouraged students to develop “stronger minds” to secure a brighter future.

“There’s a big word for stronger minds called resilience… . It means the ability to bounce back,” she explained.

The Wellness Day: Child Conversation event formed part of activities commemorating National Children’s Day and focused on promoting mental, emotional and behavioural wellness among students.