Children Benefit from Free Medical and Dental Services in Ocho Rios

About 400 children have received free medical and dental services through a back-to-school outreach initiative hosted by Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, in St. Ann.

This was done in partnership with the Sandals Foundation, the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

The event was held at the Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, on Monday (August 4).

In an interview with JIS News, Regional Public Relations Manager at Sandals Ocho Rios, Lyndsay Isaacs, outlined that nine doctors were on hand to provide the services.

“We also had a bonus with a dental team. We had about nine dental professionals giving cleanings for the children,” she noted.

“The children got their ‘goodie packs’ with toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss. They were also given oral hygiene sessions, and back-to-school packages after they were completed with their medical,” Ms. Issacs informed.

She said that while the parents were waiting, the children were able to look around, go in the swings and “run up and down”.

Ms. Isaacs noted that many families expressed appreciation for the financial relief, as medicals tend to be costly.

“Medical is so expensive. The community members were giving thanks because it would cost them a lot of money otherwise,” she said.

Ms. Isaacs pointed out that additional charitable activities are being planned for this month.

“Starting the 11th of August, we’ll be having a dental team from Great Shape at Ocho Rios High School giving free dental filling, cleaning, and extraction. We also have a back-to-school medical similar to this, at the St. Ann’s Bay Parish Library on the last Wednesday in August,” she added.