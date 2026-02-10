Childcare Entities Urged to Strengthen Family-Based Care Systems

Childcare organisations are being urged to strengthen family-based care systems for vulnerable children as Jamaica continues efforts to improve outcomes for those in State care and at risk.

The call came during the screening of the Children of Shanghai documentary and a discussion forum held on Monday (February 9) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The documentary focused on five children who started life in orphanages and were later placed and raised in substitute local families. They achieved success as young professionals working in technology, finance, and tourism.

The forum was hosted by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and international child-protection organisation Care for Children.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said the engagement forms part of a broader push to examine and strengthen Jamaica’s foster-care and family-based care model.

She noted that international partners have recognised the country’s progress in childcare systems.

“When people from the outside can look in and see something worthy of celebrating, we have to give recognition for that,” Dr. Troupe said, while acknowledging that challenges remain.

She noted that improving services for children, requires a coordinated multi-sector approach.

“This is not an individual thing that we can do inside. We have to do this as a team. Our children in this country, they are relying on us,” she said.

She pointed to Jamaica’s legislative framework, including the Child Care and Protection Act and recent amendments to laws aimed at safeguarding minors, as evidence of the country’s commitment to protecting children.

The forum, she explained, provided an opportunity to assess current systems and identify areas for improvement.

“We have an opportunity with Care for Children to interrogate our services… to see what we can celebrate, what we can maintain and what we can fix in the best interest of our children,” she added.

Dr. Troupe emphasised that the discussions are intended to generate recommendations to strengthen family-based care and ensure adequate support for foster families and children who require additional services.

“We want to see our foster mothers and families being fully supported with the wraparound services… anything that the child needs, we should have those resources aligned and organised to follow the child,” she said.

Additionally, she disclosed that the Ministry is moving towards establishing a Department of Family to consolidate services for children and families.

“The Government has instructed our Minister… to make sure that the body of work begins to bring a Department of Family together to champion the work of our children in Jamaica,” Dr. Troupe stated.