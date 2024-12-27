Child Rights Come Alive Through Art

Talented young artists from across four parishes showcased their creative talents, bringing the rights of the child to life through an inspiring mural located on the iconic Water Lane, downtown Kingston.

This artwork was part of a recent staging of the popular Kingston Artwalk Festival involving UNICEF, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and Kingston Creative to celebrate World Children’s Day and the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC35).

The art enthusiasts, selected from the JCDC visual arts competition, interpreted the CRC and transformed their understanding into vibrant works of art.

“I think it’s important for children and teenagers to be involved in conversations on their own rights,” said 16-year-old student of York Castle High in St Ann, Tamoy Williams. “When I heard about this, I was quick to jump on board because I love art, and I saw it as a great opportunity to champion child rights through art,” he shared.

UNICEF Representative, Olga Isaza was on hand to witness the painting and was intrigued by the children’s passion and focus.

“We are pleased that we could facilitate this expression by children and adolescents because it is so important that their voices are heard through this medium,” she said.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is a landmark treaty that has transformed the lives of children in Jamaica and around the world.

“This activity not only allows these children to showcase their skills but shines a spotlight on the promise that countries made and child rights in such a beautiful and impactful way,” she noted. “We are thrilled to see such creativity and community engagement and look forward to having this replicated in other areas across the country.”

For Kingston Creative’s Deputy Director, Janet Crick, the collaboration with UNICEF and JCDC for the mural painting was timely.

“For the Artwalk Festival, our theme was Youth and Emerging Creatives, and we wanted to have an activity that involved youth doing something interactive on the day. When UNICEF approached us about this mural, we were ecstatic and saw it as a timely opportunity. The children were able to express their interpretation of their rights artistically, which ties in perfectly with Kingston Creative’s mission to promote creativity. We always encourage creative expression and art, especially among our youths,” Ms Crick said.

During the painting of the mural, spectators, including the parents of the artists, watched eagerly as the mural developed, showcasing the creativity and talent of the young artists.

Jennice Hannigan, mother of 12-year-old Imani Hannigan, was thrilled that her daughter was asked to participate.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but it has been tremendous. My daughter chose a couple of the rights from the CRC and did a beautiful painting. Even though it was her first time painting on a wall and being around so many people, she was made to feel very comfortable and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. We just wanted to say thank you for the opportunity, as it was important to build her self-confidence. I know years from now, we will be able to return to this mural as a family and say Imani painted that little spot!”

UNICEF’s observance of the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child is a yearlong series of activities that will end in 2025 and includes continuous advocacy on behalf of children to ensure that their rights are fulfilled and that every child has a bright and more equitable future.