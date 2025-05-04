| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Photos: Child Month National Church Service

May 4, 2025
Photo: Adrian Walker
Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Community Relations Education Officer for Region Five, Aneita Bailey, delivers remarks during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Regional Director for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) Southern Region, Francine Rhoomes, addresses congregants during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Mandeville’s Mayor, Councillor Donovan Mitchell, speaks during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
National Child Month (NCMC) Chair, Nichole Patrick Shaw, delivers remarks during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Women’s and Children’s Ministry Director at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Church in Mandeville, Manchester, Dr. Lorraine Vernal, engage with students during a story-telling segment at Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at NCU. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Church’s Pastor Joel Haye, addresses congregants attending Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at NCU in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Church member, Rojaune Miller, delivers the main presentation during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at NCU in Mandeville, Manchester. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Members of the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Church Children’s Ministry Department perform during Sunday’s (April 4) National Child Month Church Service at NCU. The service marked the beginning of activities under the theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.
Last Updated: May 4, 2025