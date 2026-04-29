Child Month 2026 to Focus on Children’s Mental Health

The National Child Month Committee (NCMC) has unveiled a series of activities to commemorate the annual observance of Child Month in May, under the theme ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

The month long observance will begin with the National Church Service on Sunday, May 3, at Maranatha Assembly, 7 Deanery Road, Kingston.

On Friday, May 15, the nation will celebrate Children’s Day with special events across five town centres.

The programme will continue with the National Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 20, at the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel Jamaica, 15 Cassia Park Road, Kingston.

NCMC Chair, Nicole Patrick Shaw, told JIS News that the theme is both timely and urgent, noting that children have been deeply impacted by a range of local and global events over the past five years.

“Our children have endured immense mental strain from the COVID-19 pandemic, the devastation of Hurricane Beryl, the overwhelming tragedy of Hurricane Melissa, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. These experiences have left deep and lasting impressions on their emotional and psychological well-being,” she explained.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw emphasised that the Committee’s focus this year is to encourage families, schools, and communities to place greater importance on safeguarding children’s mental health.

She noted that strong mental resilience is essential for young people to thrive, and by prioritising their psychological well being, Jamaica can secure a safer and brighter future.

The NCMC is urging all Jamaicans to participate in the planned activities and to use the month as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the nation’s children.

“Child Month is not only a time of celebration but also of reflection and action. We must ensure that every child feels supported, valued, and empowered to face the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Mrs. Patrick Shaw underscored.

The Committee continues to collaborate with churches, schools, and civic organisations to raise awareness, provide avenues for children to express themselves, and reinforce the critical role of mental health in national development.

Sponsors for Child Month 2026 include the GraceKennedy Group, National Baking Company Foundation, and Restaurants of Jamaica.