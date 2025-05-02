Child Diversion Forum (PHOTOS)

Photo: Dave Reid

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (third left), engages with Calabar High School student, André Barton (third right), who performed Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ at the Ministry’s Child Diversion Forum held on Friday (May 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. Sharing in the interaction (from left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane; Senior Director, National Council on Drug Abuse, Denise Bingham; Director of the Child Diversion Branch in the Social Justice Division of the Ministry, Venisa Clarke; and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica Representative, Olga Isaza. The forum was held under the theme ‘Act Now: Partner for Justice, Healing and Hope’.