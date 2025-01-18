Child And Adolescent Wellness Centre Opens In Montego Bay (JIS)

The Government has taken a significant step towards youth mental health services in Western Jamaica with the official opening of the St. James Child and Adolescent Wellness Centre on January 16.

The facility is located at the renovated Corinaldi Avenue Primary School Teachers’ Cottage at 1 Humber Avenue in Montego Bay.

It was established under the Citizen Security Plan, a collaboration among the Ministries of Health and Wellness; Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and National Security; the European Union, and other private partners.

The centre will provide essential mental health services, including individual psychotherapy, family therapy, social work support, and psychiatric services to youth in the parish and Western Jamaica, by extension.

This development comes at a crucial time, as recent data indicate that 20 per cent of Jamaican children suffer from mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, attention deficit, hyperactive disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, and conduct disorders.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in addressing the event, said the facility will be critical in supporting young people exposed to violence and social dysfunction before they become involved in criminal networks.

“They (youngsters) will then get the required psychological counselling whilst social workers will see how best they can work with them to resolve their social issues. This way it will give them a holistic approach,” Dr. Chang outlined.

“The movement to provide the rescue of our young from the gangs that are creating mayhem needs to be changed. It needs to be approached with much more funding, much more activity and greater commitment, and at the same time take steps to include our non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sector,” he added.

The Minister lauded the support from the private sector, including Doctor’s Cave, the Sandals Foundation, the Gore Family Foundation, and others.

“[I laud] all the agencies which are now focused and reaching out and resolving some of the challenges our young people face in order to restore public order, public safety, and a more productive and prosperous society,” Dr. Chang added.

For his part, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, noted that 63 per cent of Jamaicans with mental health issues report onset before age 25, with 35 per cent experiencing symptoms before age 14.

These figures underscore the urgent need for early intervention and support services, Dr. Tufton said.

“So, this wellness centre is an absolute necessity, and the people who are going to benefit from this, I am sure, will be extremely appreciative,” he said.

In the meantime, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, described the centre as a beacon of hope for the community.

He pointed out that Jamaican youth require “emotional, behavioural, physical and social health” in their development to be the nation’s future leaders.

The State Minister said the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting well-being for all ages.

“The clinic’s expanded capabilities will help to bridge existing gaps in the health sector, ensuring that more children and their families receive the support that they need,” he said.