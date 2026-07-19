Child Abuse Reports to NCR Up Five Per Cent in 2025

The National Children’s Registry (NCR) received 14,602 reports of child abuse and other care and protection concerns in 2025, representing a five per cent increase over the 13,918 reports received in 2024.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

The report noted that 31,591 incidents of abuse were recorded, with the most common categories being behavioural problems, accounting for 7,835 incidents (4,168 females and 3,667 males); neglect, with 6,777 incidents (3,563 females and 3,214 males); and need for care and protection, which accounted for 5,872 incidents (3,331 females and 2,541 males).

“The reports of abuse received, when assessed by incident type, are usually greater than the total number of reports received. Of the reports received, investigations were completed for 11,723, with 10,649 being referred to both internal (Investigation Services Unit) and external partners such as the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA), the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), and the Victim Services Division,” the document stated.

Geographically, Kingston accounted for the largest share of reports referred for investigation at 20 per cent, followed by St. Catherine with 16 per cent and St. Ann with 10 per cent.

The Investigation Services Unit (ISU) received 12,737 reports, representing a two per cent increase, compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

Additionally, the ISU completed investigations into 11,723 cases, while 12,000 updates detailing investigation outcomes were submitted to the NCR.

“As of December 31, the ISU had a caseload of 2,359 cases,” the document further stated.

The ISU also actioned 673 cases referred by CISOCA, comprising 568 sexual abuse cases, 19 physical abuse cases, 27 behavioural cases and 59 cases classified as ‘other’, including matters related to finance, neglect and abandonment.