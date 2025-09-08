Chief Justice Champions Technology Integration to Boost Judicial Efficiency

Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, has underscored the importance of integrating technology in the Judiciary’s efforts to reduce case backlogs and improve efficiency across Jamaica’s justice system.

He highlighted the introduction of digital recording in the courts to reduce delays between trial conclusion and the start of the appeal process.

“We are really in the 21st century. So when I was rereading… the decision in [the trial of a popular entertainer], it was noted that the transcripts from the Supreme Court arrived in the Court of Appeal two years after the end of the trial.

“There is no technological reason why that should be so. We have all the technology to make that [submission in] a matter of days now, not weeks or months or years— a matter of days,” Mr. Sykes declared.

He was delivering greetings during the Judiciary of Jamaica’s Annual Assize Church Service, held to mark the commencement of the Michaelmas Term of the Home Circuit Court on Sunday (September 7). The service took place at Meadowbrook United Church in Kingston.

Mr. Sykes emphasised that the integration of digital technology within the court system is not designed to displace personnel, but rather to enhance operational efficiency and ensure that justice is delivered in a more timely and effective manner.

He cited, as an example, a case involving a municipal corporation, noting that the process, “[from] trial and decision to hearing in the Court of Appeal and [final judgment was completed in] less than three years.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Sykes appealed to members of the public to honour their civic responsibilities as jurors and witnesses, emphasising that justice cannot be delivered without their active participation.

The Chief Justice directed particular attention to individuals within the middle to upper-middle class, urging them to make themselves available for jury duty.

Their engagement, he noted, is essential to ensuring that justice is administered both swiftly and fairly across the society.

Mr. Sykes pointed out that police officers often encounter challenges in serving jury notices to individuals within this socio-economic group, as many reside in gated or otherwise secure communities that restrict direct access.

Consequently, he added, jury service increasingly falls on individuals least able to bear the financial burden.

“So we urge you to embrace jury service whenever you [receive a] jury notice. Together, let us build a justice system that is transparent, efficient, trustworthy—a system worthy of the Jamaican people and pleasing in the sight of God,” Mr. Sykes stated.

The Chief Justice also delivered a charge to members of the legal fraternity. He urged judges to manage their courts with firmness and fairness, and implored attorneys to uphold the law with integrity while fostering collegiality within the profession.

The church service was held under the theme: ‘Rooted in Faith, Justice-Driven, Impacting the Future’.