Charlton Avenue in Kingston to be Temporarily Closed

Commencing Saturday, July 26, 2025, Charlton Avenue in Kingston will be closed to vehicular traffic. The closure which will be in effect for five (5) weeks is to facilitate the rehabilitation of the roadway. No through traffic will be allowed but single lane access will be maintained for persons who reside on the corridor or who have business there.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that closure is necessary as the rehabilitative works will include reinforced concrete pavement along a section of the roadway. He says the project, valued at $7.5 million dollars, will also see the installation of kerb and channel as well as hotmix patching. The rehabilitation will be underway for three months.

During the period of closure motorists will not be able to use Charlton Avenue to access other areas and will have to use alternative routes. Persons who must use the corridor are being urged to exercise caution while travelling in the area and to obey instructions of posted warning signs.