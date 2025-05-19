Charles Gordon Market Chosen as Labour Day Parish Project

The St. James Municipal Corporation will invest $7.7 million in community driven environmental projects for this year’s Labour Day on May 23, with a major focus on the Charles Gordon Market.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, made the disclosure during the Workers’ Week Thanksgiving Church Service held at the Burchell Baptist Church in Montego Bay, on Sunday (May 18).

The Charles Gordon Market serves as a crucial economic hub, catering to over 500 vendors and an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 weekly customers in the parish.

Mr. Vernon informed that the restoration efforts planned for the facility are intended to ensure a cleaner, more sustainable, and efficient space for commerce and public interaction.

“This effort aligns with the National Labour Day theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’. As we move forward, we must all take an active role, preserving our land, cleaning our communities, and standing as stewards of the environment,” he stated.

The Mayor also encouraged residents to come out and participate in the Labour Day activities for the parish.

Workers’ Week will be celebrated from May 18 to 23 under the theme ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’.

Mr. Vernon said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to workers whose labour has built and sustained communities, as well as those who continue to be stewards of environmental preservation.

“This mission aligns with global efforts, especially the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land), reminding us that environmental protection is not an option but a necessity,” he stated.

He added that these efforts are embodied in the Step-Up Programme, which is focused on environmental protection and urban renewal.

The Mayor pointed out achievements over the past year, including the elimination of illegal dumpsites, removal of over 200 truckloads of bulky waste, recycling of more than 200 pounds of plastic bottles, enhanced drainage systems, sanitation efforts, street cleaning, closure of illegal garages and the activation of climate action projects worth over $22 million.

In the meantime, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in a message read by Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin said the theme for Workers’ Week reminds Jamaicans that national strength depends on a skilled, empowered, and an adaptable workforce ready to meet the demands of the rapidly changing world.

He also noted the importance of preserving rights, affirming the dignity of labour across all sectors, and ensuring shared national prosperity.