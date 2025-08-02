Channel Resilience Into Innovation – GG Charges Farmers

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has charged the country’s farmers to channel the spirit of resilience, which defines the Jamaican heritage, into adopting bold innovation that will transform the sector and ensure its sustainability.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Custos of Clarendon, Hon. Edith Chin, on the first day of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Emancipation Day Friday (Aug. 1), the Governor General hailed the strength of the country’s farmers, noting that despite the challenges of drought, flood, hurricane, shifting seasons, and rising costs, they have always found ways to adapt and to triumph.

“Now is the time to channel that same spirit into a bold new era of agriculture, one that is smarter, more creative, and more resilient,” he said.

“This means moving beyond traditional methods to adopt climate smart technologies and these include things like precision irrigation, soil regeneration, integrated pest management, drought resistant crops, and sustainable water harvesting,” he outlined.

The Governor-General said that the best of the country’s heritage must be directed into innovating and transforming the sector and injecting new energy, noting that young people must be empowered to see farming as a viable future.

He contended that with the right training, access to land, capital, and mentorship, especially for young women and first-time farmers, “we can create a new generation of agripreneurs, who are digitally savvy, environmentally conscious, and business-minded.”

Hailing Denbigh as “a symbol of our shared resilience,” the Governor-General said that for over seven decades, the event has captured the strength, innovation, and enduring spirit of Jamaica’s farmers, who year after year, feed the nation and are the backbone of the economy.

He said that going forward, Denbigh must be more than a celebration, noting that it should serve as a “catalyst, a rallying call to reimagine agriculture as a dynamic, profitable and sustainable venture.”

He highlighted the need for greater collaboration between government agencies, private partners, educators, financiers and consumers to strengthen value chains, reward innovation and reduce the risks borne by those who work the land.

Held under the theme: ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future,’ the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show runs from August 1 to 3, and is expected to attract more than 60,000 patrons over the three-day staging.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day, and will feature various competitions such as livestock, champion farmer, farm queen, youth in agriculture and parish pavilion; themed villages; and agricultural and horticultural displays.