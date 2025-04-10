Changes Coming for Demonstration Plates

The Government is to make changes to the use of demonstration plates in Jamaica, following concerns of widespread misuse.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said a demonstration plate is used for the automobile trade in relation to moving cars from the wharf or for demonstrating the cars for sale.

“In many places, these plates are not being used as intended under the Road Traffic Act and associated regulations. Disturbingly, there’s credible evidence that demonstration plates are being exploited by individuals to facilitate criminal activities. Compounding the issue, the police are currently unable to trace these plates through their smart check system,” Mr. Vaz said.

He was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing held at Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 9).

The Minister said currently, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) does not have an accurate count of the demonstration plates in circulation.

Mr. Vaz said this gap in oversight has created opportunities for cloning and unauthorised use by criminal elements.

“As a result, the Government is losing revenue, and the lack of control over this system poses a serious threat to public safety and national security. To address these challenges, legislative amendments will be required to overhaul the system and support a more secure, transparent, and accountable demonstration plate regime,” the Minister said.

In light of this, the Government will embark on a total revamp of the current system and replace it with a web-based demonstrated permit system.

“Dealers are able to access demonstration plates as required, and authorities are better able to enforce and monitor compliance with little resources,” Mr. Vaz said.

The benefits to the Government and Jamaicans include ease in administration, management and enforcement; dealer online application; and printed permits will have a QR code for enforcement verification.

“We can easily develop this demonstration plate process at a minimal cost. So far, it is looking like about $10 million, and we can do this again within a few months – obviously taking into consideration that there will be a procurement requirement for the design and implementation of the management system, a total recall of existing plates, for which a deadline will be issued, submission of the legislative changes, and of course, finalise new fee structure,” Mr. Vaz said.