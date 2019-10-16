Chamber President Says Business Owners Should Take Part In Global Leadership Summit

Story Highlights President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Janet Silvera, says business owners in St. James and its environs should take advantage of the Global Leadership Summit (GLS), slated to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on November 7.

She was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, which was held at the agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, on October 8.

“For a global leadership summit to be offered in the city of Montego Bay, I would think that all of us who consider those people in our companies [as leaders], should ensure that they become a part of this, because it can only be to the benefit of all those companies that say they have leaders,” Ms. Silvera said.

She also highlighted that organisations that have taken part in the GLS over the years have lauded the event as helpful in improving the performance of their leadership teams, which serves to be beneficial to the organisation as a whole.

The one-day leadership conference is set to impact more than 500 participants across Jamaica and will include selected speakers, such as Producer and Author, DeVon Franklin; Author, Leadership Coach, Entrepreneur Rajah Singh; Vice President of the International Global Leadership Network, Scott Cochrane, and Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of the Gift of Financial Freedom and Hope (GOFFAH), Odetta Rockhead-Kerr.

It is organised by Jamaica Link Ministries (JLM), in partnership with Global Leadership Network (GLN) and local entities, and is designed to help leaders in business, communities and the church to become more effective.

The GLS is also slated to be held at the Hope Fellowship Church in Kingston on October 25. The event will be held under the theme ‘Inspire, Transform and Influence’.

Persons who wish to participate in GLS 2019 can register online at https://gls.jamaicalink.org/ or call 876-979-2648. The GLS 2019 is also on Facebook and Instagram. The fee is $16,000 per person and there is a 10 per cent discount for groups of five or more persons.