Chain of Hope Celebrates 30 Years in Jamaica with Anniversary Medical Mission

International charity Chain of Hope is marking 30 years of transforming the lives of Jamaican children with heart disease, through a special anniversary medical mission at Bustamante Hospital for Children, in Kingston, from June 8 to 15.

Led by renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon Professor Victor Tsang, the volunteer team of surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthetists, intensive-care specialists, nurses and perfusionists will perform life-saving open-heart surgeries on eight to 10 Jamaican children with complex heart conditions.

In an interview with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chain of Hope, Emma Scanlan, highlighted the importance of the mission’s work in the country.

“It has been an enormous privilege for Chain of Hope to serve children and families in Jamaica for more than 30 years. Our volunteer teams have travelled thousands of miles alongside our partners, united by a single purpose – to ensure that children born with heart disease have access to the specialist care they need,” she said.

The mission commemorates three decades since Chain of Hope founder and President, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, established Jamaica as the charity’s first beneficiary country in 1996.

Since then, the organisation and its partners have completed more than 70 medical missions, helping hundreds of children with congenital and acquired heart disease, while strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to provide specialist cardiac care.

Reflecting on the milestone, Professor Sir Yacoub noted that Jamaica was an easy decision.

“Jamaica has held a special place in my heart since the 1960s, and it was only natural that it became the first country where we established an overseas programme after founding Chain of Hope in 1996. From our first mission, our aim was simple: to ensure that children born with heart disease had access to the life-saving care they needed,” he explained.

A key component of the programme has been workforce development. In partnership with the University of Technology, Jamaica, Chain of Hope helped establish the country’s first dedicated cardiac nursing g training programme, strengthening specialist nursing capacity and supporting the long-term sustainability of paediatric cardiac services.

For his part, Mission Chief, Professor Tsang, noted that the 30-year relationship has served to develop a highly skilled and self-sustaining Jamaican cardiac team.

“Every visit to Jamaica is special but this anniversary mission is especially meaningful. We have seen remarkable progress over the last 30 years.

The greatest legacy of this programme is not only the surgeries performed but the expertise, confidence and capability built within Jamaica’s own cardiac team,” Professor Tsang explained.

As Chain of Hope celebrates its 30th anniversary in Jamaica, the organisation remains committed to supporting specialist training, mentoring, equipment support and medical missions to ensure that every child born with heart disease has access to the care they need, regardless of where they live.