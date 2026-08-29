Certificates Presented to Persons Who Complete Human Rights And Discrimination in the Workplace Course

Jamaica Aids Support for Life (JASL) has awarded 101 justice ambassadors for completing their inaugural Human Rights and Discrimination in the Workplace Course, which aims to eliminate discrimination at all levels in society.

The Human Rights and Discrimination in the Workplace Course had 101 participants, which included 86 women and 15 men. The courses were sponsored by the European Union, conducted by the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) and JASL. The IGDS also created a 269-page curriculum book for the participants to use.

Even with laws in existence to prevent discrimination at all levels in the Jamaican society, at the certificate presentation ceremony on Friday (August 28), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, the groups strongly reiterated that people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), for example, are still being discriminated against, especially in their places of work.

Executive Director, JASL, Kandasi Walton-Levermore, said the essence of offering the course to persons in various sectors of society is to eliminate discrimination at all levels, especially given the advancement of Jamaica’s society.

“We want persons who complete this course to return to their workplaces better able to recognise discrimination, question unfair practices, influence policies and contribute to an environment where people are treated with dignity and respect,” Mrs. Walton-Levermore said.

She said the push on JASL’s part for the course is in recognition of the outreach organisation’s 35th anniversary, which they are celebrating.

“Together, these interventions reflect how JASL approaches human rights. We educate. We empower. We provide support. We advocate for change and we seek to strengthen the systems that people must rely on when their rights are threatened. This is particularly meaningful as we celebrate our 35th anniversary,” she said.

After the certificate ceremony for the participants, JASL launched their Know Your Right mobile app. The app allows users to access information about rights at all levels in Jamaica.

Mrs. Walton-Levermore said that for many years, JASL has provided legal literacy, legal support, referrals and advocacy for persons who experienced stigma, discrimination and other rights violations. However, with the app at their fingertips, they can now access assistance and know more about their rights.

“People cannot access rights that they do not know they have. They also need to know where to turn when those rights are violated. The Know Your Rights app takes that work to another step. It will put simplified information on human rights and legal protections directly into the hands of people. It will help users understand what may constitute a rights violation and provide information on legal and support services that may be able to help them,” Mrs. Walton-Levermore said.

“Its content was made as simple as possible so that anyone can understand. For us, this is an important link between knowledge and action. The course builds the capacity of people within workplaces and institutions to recognise and respond to discrimination. The app gives individuals and communities the resource to better understand their rights, identify possible violations and seek assistance,” she said.