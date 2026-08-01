CCJ To Launch The New Freedom Lecture Series On August 4

The Norman Manley Law School (NMLS), in collaboration with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), will launch ‘The New Freedom Lecture’, on August 4, at the Aubrey Fraser Lecture Theatre, at the NMLS, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The inaugural lecture, ‘No First Use of Nuclear Weapons: The Limits of Law?’ will be delivered by President of the CCJ, Hon. Justice Winston Anderson.

The series will be an annual forum where distinguished regional and international voices examine the links between law, governance and contemporary public affairs through the lens of freedom for all.

Justice Anderson said this inaugural lecture will consider the threat posed by using nuclear weapons.

“A handful of men with access to incredibly powerful nuclear weapons can at any time exterminate the eight billion human beings on the earth…and with us would go every trace of civilisation and teaching of morality by the greatest of our poets, scientists, statesmen, and religious figures,” he said.

He further noted that nuclear weapons have the capacity to put an end to “sentient life” and “exterminate human history”.

“Recent armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have brought this threat to the fore [and] the people of the world must awaken to the cataclysmic danger facing us. We must seek solutions, whether these be theological, scientific, or legal. We must not go quietly into the dark night,” the CCJ President noted.

The lecture will be followed by a moderated panel discussion with the media and members of the public, who are invited to participate both in person and online on the JIS and PBCJ YouTube pages.

Attendance is free and registration is now open for both in-person and online participation.

To register or learn more, visit www.thefreedomlecture.com.