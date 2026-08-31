Caymanas Special Economic Zone Expected to Boost Maritime Activity

The development of the Caymanas Special Economic Zone is expected to significantly boost maritime activity, driving increased demand for shipping services and creating opportunities for the establishment of complementary maritime businesses.

Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Bertrand Smith, told JIS News that the agency is positioning itself to ensure the country’s regulatory framework is equipped to support the anticipated growth in the sector.

“As that project comes on stream, there will be increased demand for shipping and a wide range of maritime services. Our responsibility is to ensure that the regulatory framework is robust, efficient and aligned with international standards so that the industry can grow sustainably,” he explained, underscoring the agency’s pivotal role in this regard.

The Director General noted that the development is among several transformational projects expected to advance Jamaica’s broader vision of becoming a major logistics hub in the region.

He also highlighted that while the Authority does not formulate national policy, it plays a critical role in implementing the Government’s vision of positioning Jamaica as a major logistics hub.

“The Maritime Authority of Jamaica does not work in isolation. We are an agency of the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications (METT), and the Ministry, along with others, establishes the policy direction,” the Director General stated.

Mr. Smith noted that the MAJ’s mandate extends beyond regulation to facilitating growth in the maritime sector by fostering an enabling environment for investment and international trade.

He added that the MAJ continues to strengthen Jamaica’s compliance with international maritime conventions while modernising its regulatory systems to keep pace with the evolving needs of the global shipping industry.

The Director General emphasised that the Authority remains committed to working closely with its parent Ministry and other stakeholders to build a competitive maritime sector that supports economic growth, facilitates trade, and advances Jamaica’s long-term development objectives.

“Our role is to ensure that Jamaica remains a respected and credible maritime nation while creating the conditions that allow the industry to expand and contribute even more significantly to national development,” Mr. Smith stated.