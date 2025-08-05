Cayman Islands and Japan Lauded for Contribution to Agricultural Sector

The Cayman Islands, Japan and other stakeholders have been lauded by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, for their contribution to the country’s agricultural sector.

Cayman’s Minister for Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, Hon. Jay Ebanks, and Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, were among officials present at the recent 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon.

Speaking on Day Two of the event on Saturday (August 2), Minister Green welcomed his colleague Minister, Mr. Ebanks, while noting that his presence and repeat visits to the island are a testament to the enduring partnership between Jamaica and Cayman.

“Out of these visits have come serious strengthening of our partnership with Cayman. In fact, it is out of his Denbigh visits that we’ve started a programme to send live cattle to Cayman, and that has been used to strengthen their genetics on the island,” Mr. Green shared.

The Minister pointed out that Jamaica has also benefited significantly from its partnership with Japan.

“Japan has been a major partner, especially in our fisheries sector. And if you have not heard, we will be getting a research vessel, first of its kind, for our National Fisheries Authority (NFA), through the support of the people and the government of Japan. That’s scheduled to be here in 2027,” he noted.

Mr. Green pointed out that Jamaica has an expert on board at the NFA, who is on loan to the island from the government of Japan.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Colin Virgo, also emphasised the importance of partnerships in the agricultural sector.

He noted that Mr. Ebanks and his team have been faithful and consistent partners of the Denbigh Agricultural Show.

“Cayman is as active in Denbigh as any other entity in Jamaica and, I think it is something worthy of recognition and something worthy of endorsement,” Mr. Virgo said.

He pointed out that the support from Cayman has extended to agricultural events right across the island and not just Denbigh.

“If we send an invitation to our friends in Cayman, the only thing we hear from them after that is the date that they are arriving. They are here, and they have supported all the activities for youth in agriculture that we have brought to their attention. They, too, have recognised the importance of youth in agriculture,” the Chairman said.

He pointed out that the Japanese Government, through Ambassador Atsumi, has also been a key partner in the agricultural sector.

“His (Ambassador Atsumi’s) support for the Jamaica Agricultural Society and Denbigh this year is invaluable,” Mr. Virgo affirmed.

The annual event was organised by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS). It was held under the theme ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future’.