Cattle Farmers Urged to Secure Animals

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, is imploring farmers to take greater responsibility for securing their cattle to prevent them from roaming the streets.

He made the call while addressing the reopening of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s animal pound in Myersville in the parish on Friday (Aug. 15).

The pound is expected to address the issue of stray animals in the parish, particularly cows, which are posing a danger to drivers, farmers, and the general public.

Minister Green urged farmers to have their animals tagged under the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS).

“We introduced …the system for our cattle farmers, where all our cows should be tagged. We do that…because it’s very, very important that we are able to trace the animals that are a part of our industry,” he pointed out.

“If the animals are tagged, if the animals are safely secured, then we shouldn’t be seeing them on the roads and that is important. So, I urge the farmers to take heed,” he said.

The Minister welcomed the reopening of the pound as an important step in ensuring public safety.

He noted that St. Elizabeth has been plagued with the problem of stray animals for some time.

“I am very happy that the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation is taking action to do something about it. They [stray animals] have become a plague,” he said.

“Old and young, new and experienced drivers have to maneuver not just our roadways, but the animals that present themselves on our roadways,” he pointed out.

He is encouraging other municipal corporations to follow suit.

“Take a page from this book, because it [roaming animals] is a challenge right across the island,” Mr. Green said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Errol Lebert, said the reopening of the pound is the result of extensive planning, collaboration, and determination.

“This municipal pound did not come into existence overnight. It has been a concept driven by an urgent need to protect farmers’ investments, ensure public safety, and manage stray livestock effectively throughout the parish,” Mr. Lebert said.

He noted that the facility will provide safe housing for all impounded animals, protecting livelihoods and reducing hazards on the roads.

“Today, we are embarking on a vital chapter, with a commitment to making our community a safe place and a more supportive environment for all,” Mr. Lebert said.

The Myersville pound has been granted a two-year operating licence by the municipal corporation.