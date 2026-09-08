Catherine Hall Primary Marks 50th Anniversary Year with Grand Return to School

Catherine Hall Primary and Infant School in St. James welcomed students for the 2026/27 academic year on Monday (September 7), marking the start of its 50th anniversary year with a grand celebration and demonstrating a strong recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The institution continued its anniversary celebrations with a Blue Carpet Walk and grand entrance for students, parents, stakeholders and visitors under the theme ‘Rooted in Tradition, Growing in Excellence’.

The activities followed a church service held on Sunday (September 6) at Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, which officially launched the school’s Golden Jubilee

celebrations.

Principal, Kay-Esther Malcolm, said the institution has made significant strides in its rehabilitation, following extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, with support from the

Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and the National Education Trust (NET).

“We were severely damaged and flooded by Hurricane Melissa. but with the help of the Ministry and the National Education Trust, we have been able to restore the school up to about 85 per cent,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Malcolm said the school also received support from parents and private-sector entities, including back-to-school supplies, furniture and other forms of assistance for students affected by the hurricane.

She advised that efforts are ongoing to complete the remaining rehabilitation work, including the restoration of the school’s canteen, which is expected to be operational by October.

Despite the challenges, Monday’s return to school was marked by excitement as students arrived eager to begin the new academic year.

As they made their way through the decorated entrance, students stopped at a 360-degree photo booth and anniversary frame, while parents captured the memorable occasion.

Ms. Malcolm said the 50th anniversary provides an opportunity for the institution to reflect on its rich legacy while strengthening its commitment to student development.

“I’m very delighted to be here at school this morning… today being our 50th year in existence… just to come back for the new school term and to see the children and parents out, all happy and ready to be in their learning environment,” she said.

As the school marks its Golden Jubilee year, Ms. Malcolm emphasised that its priority remains providing students with the foundation they need to excel academically and become productive citizens.

“We now want to continue this tradition where all students, no matter where they are from, what kind of home, get an education that will develop them in the correct way and get them ready for high school, college, and to be perfect citizens,” she said.

For grade-six student Jonathan Thompson, however, the new school year brings a mixture of excitement and nervousness as he prepares for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Jonathan said he is concerned about the difficulty of the examinations but remains determined to work hard and do his best to succeed.

His advice to other students preparing for PEP is simple: “If you’re nervous about the PEP examinations, just study hard and pray.”

Catherine Hall Primary School is expected to continue its 50th anniversary activities throughout the academic year as the institution works to complete its remaining rehabilitation projects and build on its programmes for students.