Cassetta Green is Acting CEO of JANAAC

Cassetta Green has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JANAAC Global Accreditation, effective July 1, 2026.

Her appointment is intended to ensure leadership continuity as the agency advances its strategic objectives and regional accreditation agenda.

As Acting CEO, Ms. Green will lead JANAAC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s quality infrastructure, expand internationally recognised accreditation services, facilitate trade and build greater confidence in the quality and integrity of goods and services.

JANAAC is the only internationally-recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean and plays a vital role in enabling conformity assessment bodies, including laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies to meet international standards and improve market access for exports across the region.

Ms. Green brings more than 20 years of public-sector experience to the role, including 15 years in senior leadership positions and six years in the accreditation industry.

Since September 2019, she has served as Director of Strategic Planning, Business Development and Promotions at JANAAC, where she led business development and promotional initiatives that expanded the Agency’s presence across the Caribbean and supported the strengthening of regional quality infrastructure systems.

She also serves on several national, regional and international committees focused on accreditation, trade and quality-related matters, positioning her to further strengthen JANAAC’s engagement with key partners and stakeholders.

Under her leadership, the agency is expected to continue its focus on service excellence, regional expansion, strategic performance and the alignment of accreditation services with Jamaica’s economic growth, export development and quality infrastructure priorities.

Ms. Green succeeds Dr. Yvette Castell, whose tenure as Acting Chief Executive Officer concluded on June 26, 2026, after serving in the role since October 2024.

The JANAAC Board of Directors expressed appreciation to Dr. Castell for her service and contribution to the Agency during her tenure.

JANAAC remains committed to promoting quality assurance and facilitating trade in Jamaica, the Caribbean and beyond through the delivery of accreditation services and technical training to laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies across 11 CARICOM member states.