Casino Gaming Regulations Approved in the Senate

The Senate on Friday (April 17) approved the Casino Gaming (General) Regulations, 2025, which will play a critical role in bringing Jamaica’s casino gaming industry to life.

The Regulations were made by the Casino Gaming Commission pursuant to the powers granted under Section 72 of the Casino Gaming Act 2010.

They set out the foundational rules for the Commission’s administrative processes, licensee obligations, record-keeping and reporting, regulatory fees and procedures, inspection and enforcement powers, and general standards to ensure the industry operates in an orderly and transparent manner.

In piloting the regulations, Leader of Government Business and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said they will safeguard the well-being of patrons and the integrity of operations to protect Jamaica’s reputation and meet international standards for financial crime prevention.

“At the heart of these regulations is the drive to provide a further boost to Jamaica’s economy by diversifying and enhancing our tourism industry which is a major contributor to Jamaica’s GDP (gross domestic product),” Senator Johnson Smith outlined.

She noted that the gaming casino industry represents one of the areas of untapped potential for the tourism industry.

Senator Johnson Smith pointed out that the Government has been paving the way to strengthen tourism competitiveness, by stimulating investments in Integrated Resort Developments (IRDs).

“IRDs including luxury hotel rooms, luxury shopping, entertainment facilities and casinos in particular…have great potential to diversify, enhance and further expand Jamaica’s attractiveness and sought-after tourism product,” the Minister stated.

She explained further that the Casino Gaming Act is not intended to establish standalone casino gaming, but rather to encourage the establishment of IRDs by licensing these developments to offer casino gaming as part of a mix of various tourism amenities available to guests.

Senator Johnson Smith emphasised that the Commission will ensure that casino gaming is regulated efficiently and effectively to protect children and other vulnerable persons, ensure that casino gaming is conducted in a fair and open manner, and prevent casino gaming from becoming a source of crime or being used to support crime.

“The commission is also the designated competent authority in respect of casino gaming under the Proceeds of Crime Act, under the Terrorism Prevention Act, and under the UN Security Council Regulations Implementation Act and the regulations that are made thereunder,” she outlined.

The Minister pointed out that the legislative framework demands that casino operators must operate according to robust, well-documented, auditable internal controls and minimum standards prescribed by the Commission.

She shared that there is already a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in place between the Commission and non-governmental organisation Rise Life that serves vulnerable populations such as persons who struggle with gambling addiction.

“They (Rise Life) already work with the BGLC (Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission) in terms of managing what exists now, but they are ramping up their understanding and the Casino Gaming Commission is engaged with them and also has engaged with the Responsible Gambling Council of Ontario, which is providing support to Rise Life and the Commission to ensure that there’s an ecosystem to provide for the operationalisation of support,” Senator Johnson Smith outlined.

She added that the regulations have been carefully calibrated and developed to achieve maximum effectiveness of the Commission in the finalisation and granting of a license.

The first application for a license for casino gaming was received by the Commission last year.

The approval of the Regulations paves the way for the granting of that and subsequent licenses once the applicants have met all the requirements.