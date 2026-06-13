Cascade Primary First to Achieve 100% Compliance With National School Nutrition Policy

Cascade Primary and Infant School in the hills of Portland, has towered over all other schools in Jamaica to become the first to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the National School Nutrition Policy.

The Policy is a comprehensive, multi-sectoral framework that lays out clear principles and actions to promote healthy eating and active living in all Jamaican schools.

Speaking during a recognition ceremony at the school on June 11, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said: “Over a one-year period, we inspected 202 schools with the Ministry of Education, and Cascade Primary and Infant School… is the number-one school that has complied 100 per cent with feeding their children a balanced meal, cutting out the sugary drink, giving them a fruit a day, and doing it in a community-based way with parents and teachers and leadership.”

Dr. Tufton said that the achievement by the school shows the rest of Jamaica that it is possible to give children good nutrition while they are in school, while also ensuring play and physical activity.

He underscored the importance of adults ensuring that children are fed a balanced diet, arguing that it is a right to show children the importance of exercise and play.

“The best thing you can do for your child is to give them a fair chance to grow and develop. And it has to start in the home, it has to start in the community, and it also has a big role in the school,” the Minister said.

For her part, State Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda-Moy Crawford, pointed to the value of good nutrition to the development of students.

“We know that a child who is hungry, poorly nourished, or tired cannot concentrate fully in classes. The right nutrients are needed for energy, attention, attendance and performance. We know, as a Ministry, that if we invest in nutrition, we’re also investing in confidence and long-term achievement,” Ms. Crawford said.

“Our national school nutrition policy is important because it gives structure and direction to this work. It supports healthier eating habits and more physically active lifestyle among students. It helps to address malnutrition and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related illnesses later in life,” she added.

The State Minister outlined the long-term effects of a healthy diet on the students, who will be the adults of a future Jamaica.

She also pointed out that the Education Ministry is steadfast in its promotion of proper nutrition in schools, with a budgetary allocation for the national school-feeding framework of $9 billion this year.

In her remarks, Principal of the Cascade Primary and Infant School, Icylyn Bailey, said, “This award is not just a certificate on our wall. It represents daily meals that fuel learning, healthy habits being formed in our children, and a partnership between school, parents and community.”

She commended the parents who have been packing healthy snacks for their children, especially on fruit and water Wednesdays, and the school’s cook who “serves with care”.

“To our teachers, who reinforce the lessons, this is our victory we celebrate today. Healthy children are the foundation of a strong Jamaica. We pledge to continue this work with excellence so that every child who passes through our gate will live healthier, smarter, and be ready for the global village,” the Principal said.