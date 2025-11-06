Carnival Horizon Delivers Vital Hurricane Relief Supplies to Jamaica

Carnival Horizon, one of the flagship vessels of cruise company Carnival Corporation, docked at Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on November 4 to deliver thousands of hurricane-relief supplies in support of Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment – comprising bottled water, infant formula, baby food, diapers, hygiene products, and staple cereals – was coordinated for delivery to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), ensuring rapid and targeted distribution to the most adversely impacted communities.

Present for the latest relief effort were Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Gordon Shirley; Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC) Executive Director, Joy Roberts; and Carnival Corporation Senior Executive, Marie McKenzie.

Minister Bartlett expressed profound gratitude for the coordinated relief effort, noting that such acts of compassion exemplify Jamaica’s enduring resilience and the strength of international solidarity.

“This partnership between Carnival Corporation and Jamaica epitomises our shared responsibility to safeguard the welfare of residents and visitors alike. We welcome Carnival Horizon and thank the crew for their dedication to alleviating the burden faced by families in the wake of Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

Professor Shirley commended the strength of public-private collaboration, underscoring the pivotal role of efficient port operations and distribution networks in national recovery efforts.

“Public-private partnerships enable rapid disaster response, and the PAJ is committed to ensuring aid reaches those in need swiftly,” he stated, adding that the Carnival Horizon’s port call, “reinforces that commitment.”

Ms. Roberts noted that the relief provision, “demonstrates Carnival’s enduring commitment to the people of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.”

“We are proud to work with Carnival in providing much needed relief to persons affected by the hurricane,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Ms. McKenzie, a Jamaican, emphasised the human element of the mission, noting “this is more than a cargo handover”.

“It’s a message of care from [Carnival]. We stand with Jamaica as it rebuilds and eagerly anticipate welcoming guests back, once it is safe to do so,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Captain Rocco Lubrano of Carnival Horizon expressed heartfelt support for the mission, stating, “We are very happy to be able to assist in this relief effort.

“Carnival and Jamaica have had a very long and important relationship; this [relief effort assistance] is something that we know we had to do,” he said.

The relief call by Carnival Horizon followed a high-profile philanthropic gesture earlier in Jamaica’s disaster response: a US$1-million donation to Direct Relief, jointly made by the NBA’s Miami Heat, the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Carnival Corporation. This partnership signalled a pivotal infusion of resources and medical aid.

Direct Relief, a globally recognised humanitarian organisation, provides essential medical assistance to communities confronting poverty and emergencies.

In Jamaica’s recovery phase, its support reinforces long-term resilience and strengthens access to critical healthcare services.