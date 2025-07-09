CARICOM Supports Jamaica’s Petition to King Charles on Slavery Reparations

There is strong regional backing for Jamaica’s move to submit a formal petition to King Charles III seeking a landmark ruling from the Privy Council on the legality of slavery and Britain’s obligation to provide reparations.

Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of CARICOM, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure, during the closing press conference of the 49th Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Tuesday (July 8).

“We discussed the issue of reparations, and I’m pleased to report that there was broad support for Jamaica moving forward with a petition to King Charles III in his capacity as Jamaica’s head of state,” he said.

Dr. Holness said that the petition will seek a legal ruling on whether the Atlantic enslavement of Africans was lawful under common law, whether local laws supporting it were invalid, and whether slavery, as practised in Jamaica up to 1838, constituted a crime against humanity under international law.

“If so, the United Kingdom bears a legal obligation to provide reparations to Jamaica and its people for the enduring harm caused,” he contended.

Dr. Holness said the petition is a bold step towards justice, noting that it will mark a “watershed moment for CARICOM and the broader global movement for reparatory justice”.

The announcement aligns with ongoing efforts by Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations, which has been active in developing legal and policy approaches to address the legacy of slavery.

In addition, the CARICOM Reparations Commission, established in 2013, has continued to advocate for reparatory justice from former colonial powers.

Dr. Holness’ remarks reaffirm Jamaica’s intention to seek accountability through international legal mechanisms, reflecting the country’s longstanding commitment to reparations as a moral and legal imperative.