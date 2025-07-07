CARICOM Summit Framed as Pivotal Platform for Regional Unity and Global Engagement

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM presents a critical opportunity to advance regional integration and strengthen global partnerships in pursuit of sustainable development.

Speaking during the opening plenary session on Monday (July 7) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Prime Minister Holness, acknowledged the ongoing period of geopolitical and socio-economic uncertainty, while affirming that the Caribbean has been able to “work even more closely to ensure that our movement remains rigid and united in its response to the challenges that confront us as a region”.

“We must ensure that the developmental aspirations of Member States are advanced in a way that enhances the prospect for a secure and sustainable future. It is imperative that we do so in order that the vision that we have for our peoples to live full and prosperous lives can be realised in a meaningful and practical way,” he said.

Dr. Holness also commended the immediate past CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, for “her astute guidance and strong leadership of the Caribbean Community with policy responses”.

In her remarks, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, noted that the Conference had gotten off to “a very meaningful start”, highlighting the vibrant displays of regional unity and identity demonstrated during earlier events.

“All of these have cemented and celebrated our identity as a region. It is evident that there is much more that brings us together than that which divides us,” she said.

Dr. Barnett emphasised that the Secretariat remains committed to supporting Member States through strengthened governance frameworks.

“We will continue to strengthen our frameworks to allow for more effective decision-making… and improving coordination and accountability among Member States and the institutions as we move forward,” she stated.

Dr. Barnett further underscored the importance of Member States remaining focused on their shared objectives: to ensure the region’s economic and social sustainability, amplify their collective voice on critical global issues, and advance the prosperity and well-being of all Caribbean people

“I remain optimistic that when we rise from this 49th Regular Meeting, our Community will be stronger, more energised, and more convinced of the value of the hours of work that we put in [for] the people of the region,” Dr. Barnett added.

The Meeting is being held from July 6 to 8 under the theme: ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting A Secure and Sustainable Future’.