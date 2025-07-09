CARICOM Receptive to More Youth Involvement in Decision- Making

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has indicated that it is working to improve the framework for youth involvement in the Community’s decision-making.

This was stated by Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a press conference at the close of the 49th Regular Meeting, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, on Tuesday (July 8).

Dr. Holness shared that during the Meeting, leaders discussed a report from CARICOM Youth Ambassadors regarding the most pressing needs of regional youth.

“We welcome their vision and their role in regional development and look forward to an improved institutional framework for their involvement,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, in response to questions from journalists during the closing press conference, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carlene Barnett, reaffirmed the Community’s willingness to ensure the youth voice is not ignored.

“The Community and Chairman Holness have made an absolute priority of [youth issues]. We value the input of young people; we are encouraging it,” she said, highlighting the CARICOM Young Ambassadors programme, which engages young people across the region.

Dr. Barnett argued that the young ambassadors programme is critical in “developing [youth] involvement in policymaking, in influencing what we do by involving them more systematically in the process, rather than limiting their participation only to a single exchange with Heads on the occasion of this kind of meeting”.

She pointed out that CARICOM is considering a proposal submitted by regional youth that speaks to developing a system that facilitates ongoing conversation with young people.

“We’re in the process of working out how we implement expanding youth involvement in decision-making in the community,” the CARICOM Secretary General added.