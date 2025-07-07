CARICOM Must Be Strategic Amid Shifting Global Dynamics – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reinforced the need for CARICOM nations to adopt a strategic approach in building security and resilience amid the shifting dynamics of the global order.

He said the region must act collaboratively to safeguard its interests and ensure sustainable development for its people.

“As small states, we are vulnerable, not just to global economic shocks and natural hazards but to be marginalised in a world where power and influence often outweigh genuine need,” he contended.

“That is why we must think strategically, act collaboratively and remain focused on the values and interests that unite us,” he said.

Dr. Holness was addressing Sunday’s (July 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James.

The Prime Minister, who is also serving as Chair of CARICOM, said that the conference theme: ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’ captures the essence of the region’s collective purpose.

“It (theme) reflects a profound truth that security and resilience are not optional but are, in fact, the foundations for prosperity and are essential,” Dr. Holness outlined.

“Sometimes, we may have the expectation that exceptions will be made for us; That our case will be treated with deference and deferential favour. However, we must strengthen our institutions. We must take responsibility for our own destiny because that is the only way we’re going to really get it if we really want it,” he argued.

‘People, Partnership and Prosperity’ is focused on three critical pillars – positioning human development by ensuring the region’s people have food security, access to employment opportunities, climate protection and meaningful opportunities for the youth; strengthening of partnerships, both within CARICOM and with strategic global partners across Africa, North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and the

Middle East; and achieving prosperity that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.

“Jamaica will continue to champion initiatives that will make these three pillars… not just aspirational,” he said, noting that countries must be “bold enough, strategic enough, systematic enough, disciplined enough to convert these dreams and aspirations into reality.”

The 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting continues through July 8.

The meeting, which is being attended by delegations from 48 countries, will address critical regional issues including food and nutrition security, climate change, the ongoing situation in Haiti, regional security concerns, digital resilience, and the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).